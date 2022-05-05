Pic story: young generation engages themselves in Chinese nuclear power plant development

Members of a R&D team work in a laboratory of Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, April 28, 2022. Fuel assemblies are the core of nuclear reactor. Engineers and researchers of Nuclear Power Institute of China have worked for years to develop China's own fuel assembly of commercial nuclear power plants, which was previously dominated by foreign technology.

On Oct. 27, 2019, the first batch of 20 groups of CF3 fuel assemblies with independent intellectual property rights were loaded into nuclear power plant. The achievement marked that China has mastered the technology of high-performance nuclear fuel assembly and become one of the few countries owning independent intellectual property rights in nuclear fuel assembly design and manufacturing technology. It is worth mentioning that over 70 percent members of the R&D team are young people.

On April 29, 2022, the drawings of the new generation CF4 simulation fuel assembly were completed, which is another uplifting achievement in the Chinese nuclear technology. The young generation of the R&D team will continue to engage themselves in Chinese nuclear power plant development. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

