In pics: labor scenes of industrial workers in China's Heilongjiang Province

Xinhua) 09:52, May 02, 2022

Workers are busy at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker works at Harbin Turbine Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2022. (Photo by Liu Xiangdong/Xinhua)

A worker works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are busy at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Workers are busy at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker works Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A worker works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A worker works a China First Heavy Industries (CFHI) in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Chen Jianjun/Xinhua)

Workers are busy at China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qiqihar Rolling Stock Co., Ltd in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 8, 2022. (Photo by Song Yanjun/Xinhua)

A worker works at Harbin Boiler Company Ltd. of Harbin Electric Corporation in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 28, 2022. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

