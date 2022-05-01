Home>>
Ukrainian president, British PM discuss defensive support for Ukraine
(Xinhua) 11:47, May 01, 2022
KIEV, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he had discussed defensive support for Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The two sides talked about the situation on the battlefield and the blocked city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky said on Twitter, adding necessary diplomatic efforts to achieve peace was another topic of the conversation.
Earlier in the day, the Ukrainian leader said he had discussed defense cooperation in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.
