US chiefly responsible for Russia-Ukraine conflict

(People's Daily App) 17:21, April 28, 2022

Jin Canrong, Professor of the School of International Studies at Renmin University, said during an interview with the People’s Daily that it was the US, which leads NATO, that made the decision to expand the military alliance eastward, which narrowed the strategic space of Russia and led to the outbreak of the conflict. The Russia-Ukraine conflict represents the conflict between Russia and the US. If there has to be a list of responsible parties, the US comes first, followed by the Ukrainian leadership, the EU and Russia.

