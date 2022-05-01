Ukraine allocates 4 bln USD for defense ministry

Xinhua) 09:37, May 01, 2022

KIEV, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine has appropriated billions of U.S. dollars to the defense ministry amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday.

The Ukrainian government has allocated 119 billion hryvnias (about 4 billion dollars) for the ministry, Shmyhal said on Telegram. "We are trying to provide maximum support for our fighters."

The funds will be used to pay salaries to Ukrainian troops, and supply them with equipment, fuel, food, protective devices and weapons, Shmyhal said.

