Trajinera on the lake of Xochimilco in Mexico

"Trajineras" are berthed on the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022. Xochimilco was declared in 1987 as World Heritage Site by the UNESCO. A tour on colorful "trajineras" along its waterways is one of the popular activities for tourists. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A man is seen on a "trajinera" on the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022.

A boatman rows a "trajinera" over the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022.

A musician plays music for tourists on the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022.

Musicians play music for tourists riding a "trajinera" on the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022.

A boatman walks on the "trajineras" on the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022.

Musicians play music for tourists riding a "trajinera" on the lake of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, capital of Mexico, April 27, 2022.

