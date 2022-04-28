French Constitutional Council certifies Macron's election victory

Xinhua) 08:28, April 28, 2022

Photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows the scene of French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron's rally after the presidential runoff in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast).

PARIS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- France's Constitutional Council on Wednesday certified the results of the country's recent presidential election, confirming Emmanuel Macron as president.

Of France's 48,752,339 registered voters, 35,096,478 cast their ballots, bringing the abstention rate to 28.01 percent, said Laurent Fabius, president of the council.

French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron waves to supporters at a rally after the presidential runoff in Paris, France, on April 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jing

Macron won the second round of the election held on April 24 with an absolute majority of 18,768,638 votes (58.55 percent of the valid ballots cast).

According to law, Macron's second term must begin no later than May 14.

Macron's rival, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, received 13,288,686 votes or 41.45 percent.

Marine Le Pen, candidate of the far-right National Rally party, attends a rally after the presidential runoff in Paris, France, on April 24, 2022. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)