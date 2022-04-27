Scientists 'unbox' Shenzhou-13 return capsule in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 13:16, April 27, 2022

Staff workers take items out of the return capsule of Shenzhou-13 spacecraft at a ceremony in Beijing, April 26, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Zhuo)

Items carried by the spacecraft, including crop seeds, 8K high-definition memory card storing images and videos taken by the astronauts in orbit, commemorative stamps, and paintings by Hong Kong teenagers, were taken out from the return capsule.

