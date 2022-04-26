We Are China

Watch Shenzhou-13 separate from core module

(People's Daily App) 14:26, April 26, 2022

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth after six months in space and so completed the Shenzhou-13 mission on April 16.

Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu set a Chinese space duration record and completed verification of key space station technologies.

A camera on the Tianhe core module recorded the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft’s departure.

