Watch Shenzhou-13 separate from core module
(People's Daily App) 14:26, April 26, 2022
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth after six months in space and so completed the Shenzhou-13 mission on April 16.
Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu set a Chinese space duration record and completed verification of key space station technologies.
A camera on the Tianhe core module recorded the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft’s departure.
