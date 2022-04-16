Shenzhou-13 astronauts out of return capsule

Xinhua) 13:16, April 16, 2022

Astronaut Zhai Zhigang is out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 16, 2022. Three Chinese astronauts, the second team sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their six-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Saturday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, all in good physical condition.

