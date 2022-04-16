Shenzhou-13 astronauts land safely

Xinhua) 10:31, April 16, 2022

Screen image taken at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 16, 2022 shows the main parachute of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship successfully deployed, and its descent speed slowing down. The three astronauts onboard the return capsule touched down on the ground Saturday. (Xinhua/Tian Dingyu)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- Three Chinese astronauts, the second team sent to orbit for space station construction, have completed their six-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Saturday.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship lands successfully at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

