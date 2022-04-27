Home>>
U.S. trucking decline signs possible economic downturn: media
(Xinhua) 10:51, April 27, 2022
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The demand for truck in the United States has shown an "unexpectedly sharp downturn" since the beginning of March, which might mean the country is at the start of a trucking recession, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
A trucking downturn could "decimate" truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy, the report said, adding that investors and financial analysts expressed anxiety about what will happen "if the trucking slump deepens and spreads."
"History has proven trucking to be a possible indicator for the U.S. economy. That is because when people buy less, companies ship less, and business activity slows," said the report.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. COVID deaths could hit 1 million mark in next few weeks: report
- Young Americans increasingly disenchanted with politics: poll
- U.S. Fed faces challenge in pinning "neutral" rate amid monetary tightening: report
- U.S. vice president tests positive for COVID-19
- Government documents show U.S. CDC delays disclosing likely COVID-19 animal spillover event
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.