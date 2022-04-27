U.S. trucking decline signs possible economic downturn: media

Xinhua) 10:51, April 27, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The demand for truck in the United States has shown an "unexpectedly sharp downturn" since the beginning of March, which might mean the country is at the start of a trucking recession, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

A trucking downturn could "decimate" truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy, the report said, adding that investors and financial analysts expressed anxiety about what will happen "if the trucking slump deepens and spreads."

"History has proven trucking to be a possible indicator for the U.S. economy. That is because when people buy less, companies ship less, and business activity slows," said the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)