Young Americans increasingly disenchanted with politics: poll

Xinhua) 09:29, April 27, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Young Americans are increasingly disenchanted with politics, a new poll has found.

According to the poll released Monday by the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School, there was a sharp increase in youth believing that "political involvement rarely has tangible results," rising from 22 percent in 2018 to 36 percent in 2022.

Around 42 percent of respondents of the poll believed that their vote "doesn't make a difference," an increase from 31 percent in 2018, while 56 percent of respondents said that "politics today are no longer able to meet the challenges our country is facing," an increase from 45 percent in 2018.

The Spring 2022 Harvard Youth Poll also found that 59 percent of young Black Americans, 43 percent of young Asian Americans, and 37 percent of young Hispanic Americans feel "under attack" "a lot" in the United States.

Around 45 percent of respondents reported that politics has had a negative impact on their mental health and only 13 percent report a positive impact, according to the poll.

The poll of 2,024 18-to-29-year-olds was organized with undergraduate students from the Harvard Public Opinion Project and conducted in English and Spanish between March 15 and 30, 2022.

