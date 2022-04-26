Fights, untruths and politicization of science prevail U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic: opinion

Xinhua) 09:31, April 26, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Xinhua) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, fights over protective measures, coronavirus-related untruths and the politicization of science have dragged the United States into more deaths, according to an opinion piece.

Published by the Los Angeles Times, the article stressed that the U.S. COVID-19 deaths are now closing to 1 million, while in late March 2020, the government forecasted that the death toll could remain between 100,000 and 240,000.

"Our cumulative national death rate of more than 200 deaths per 100,000 people is higher than that of any other large, wealth, industrialized nation," the opinion wrote.

Worst of all, it noted, the country continue to fight about masking requirements, about whether to open up or shut down and about the benefits of immunization.

Untruths continue to pervade social media, while science and health remain senselessly politicized, the opinion added.

