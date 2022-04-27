U.S. vice president tests positive for COVID-19

File photo taken on April 11, 2022 shows U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attending an event at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests on April 26, her spokesperson said. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests on Tuesday, her spokesperson said.

"She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the vice president's residence," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Harris, 57, has not been a close contact to U.S. President Joe Biden or the first lady "due to their respective recent travel schedules," the statement said.

The vice president will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians and will return to the White House when she tests negative, it added.

