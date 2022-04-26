5 killed, 18 injured in airstrike on transport infrastructure in central Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:05, April 26, 2022

KIEV, April 25 (Xinhua) -- At least five people were killed and 18 others injured on Monday as a result of Russia's airstrike on transport infrastructure in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region, the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, rockets hit transport infrastructure facilities near the towns of Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn.

Separately, Oleksandr Kamyshin, chairman of Ukraine's State Railways, said on Telegram that five railway stations in central and western Ukraine came under the attack on Monday.

Zhmerynka and Kozyatyn are the key regional junction stations of Ukraine's State Railways.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)