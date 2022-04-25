Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UN chief to visit Turkey before having talks in Russia, Ukraine

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will pay a visit to Turkey on Monday before having talks in Moscow and Kiev as part of efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The following are the latest developments:

The secretary-general will have a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the capital Ankara, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Guterres will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 26 and 28 respectively, a UN spokesman said Friday.

Guterres will visit Moscow on April 26 and have "a working meeting and lunch" with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for Guterres.

TEHRAN -- The Russian Embassy in Iran announced on Sunday that news about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is "fake," Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The embassy said in a statement availed to the Iranian media that "the information published in some media about sending Iranian weapons to Russia is false and does not correspond to reality."

On April 12, British daily the Guardian reported that "Russia using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine."

ISTANBUL/KIEV -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday discussed the latest developments of the Ukraine crisis over the phone.

According to a statement by the Turkish presidential office, Erdogan said that the evacuation of the wounded and civilians from Ukraine's Mariupol, "where the situation is getting sad(der) each day," must be urgently ensured.

