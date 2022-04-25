Home>>
Solar energy 'hat' installed on Hangzhou West Railway Station to reduce carbon emission
(Ecns.cn) 11:26, April 25, 2022
Photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows the construction site of photovoltaic power Hangzhou West Railway Station, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
As a major traffic hub for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the station has set up 7,540 PV panels for a 15,000-square-meter area, which is expected to generate 2.31 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2,330 tons every year.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Related Stories
