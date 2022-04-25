Solar energy 'hat' installed on Hangzhou West Railway Station to reduce carbon emission

April 25, 2022

Photo taken on April 24, 2022 shows the construction site of photovoltaic power Hangzhou West Railway Station, Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)

As a major traffic hub for the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the station has set up 7,540 PV panels for a 15,000-square-meter area, which is expected to generate 2.31 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 2,330 tons every year.

