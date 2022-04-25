UN chief urges stronger global cooperation as multilateralism under threat
UNITED NATIONS, April 24 (Xinhua) -- United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for stronger international cooperation in the face of threats to multilateralism.
"United Nations member states, by ratifying or accepting the UN Charter, have committed themselves to the values of multilateralism and diplomacy for peace," the top UN official said in his message for the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, which falls on April 24 annually.
However, the multilateral system and the value of diplomacy "are under threat from all directions," the UN chief said, citing causes "From the climate crisis to the multiplication of conflicts."
"We need to transform this moment of crisis into a moment for multilateralism," Guterres noted.
"On the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, I call on all governments and leaders to renew their commitment to dialogue and global solutions that are the only sustainable path for peace," sad the secretary-general.
The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was established on Dec. 12, 2018 through a UN resolution and was first observed on April 24, 2019.
