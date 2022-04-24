Spectacular views of Earth from China's space station

Ecns.cn) 16:02, April 24, 2022

Photo taken by Chinese astronaut Tang Hongbo shows South Africa, known as the "Rainbow Nation". Both being members of BRICS countries, China and South Africa, together with other BRIC countries, will deepen cooperation in the aerospace field in the future. (Photo courtesy of the China Manned Space Engineering Office)

Today marks the seventh Space Day of China.

