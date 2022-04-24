Home>>
Spectacular views of Earth from China's space station
(Ecns.cn) 16:02, April 24, 2022
Photo taken by Chinese astronaut Tang Hongbo shows South Africa, known as the "Rainbow Nation". Both being members of BRICS countries, China and South Africa, together with other BRIC countries, will deepen cooperation in the aerospace field in the future. (Photo courtesy of the China Manned Space Engineering Office)
Today marks the seventh Space Day of China.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)
Photos
- World Book Day: Let's read together
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.