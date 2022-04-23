We Are China

Highlights of skateboard Vert Final at X Games Chiba 2022 in Japan

Xinhua) 14:03, April 23, 2022

Silver medalist Shibata Moto of Japan competes during the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gold medalist Jimmy Wilkins of the United States reacts during the ceremony after the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bronze medalist Gui Khury of Brazil celebrates during the awarding ceremony after the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bronze medalist Gui Khury (front) of Brazil rests while other contestants pratice for the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bronze medalist Gui Khury of Brazil competes during the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Silver medalist Shibata Moto of Japan, gold medalist Jimmy Wilkins of the United States and bronze medalist Gui Khury of Brazil (L to R) pose for photos during the ceremony after the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Silver medalist Shibata Moto of Japan competes during the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Silver medalist Shibata Moto of Japan reacts during the ceremony after the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gold medalist Jimmy Wilkins of the United States competes during the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bronze medalist Gui Khury of Brazil reacts after the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bronze medalist Gui Khury (R) of Brazil takes a selfie with a supporter during the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Bronze medalist Gui Khury of Brazil reacts after the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gold medalist Jimmy Wilkins of the United States competes during the skateboard Vert Final of X Games Chiba 2022 in Chiba, Japan, April 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

