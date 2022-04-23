World Earth Day marked in India

Xinhua) 14:02, April 23, 2022

People work at a plastic recycling station on the occasion of the World Earth Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 22, 2022. April 22 marks the World Earth Day. (Str/Xinhua)

A staff member is seen at a plastic recycling station on the occasion of the World Earth Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 22, 2022. April 22 marks the World Earth Day. (Str/Xinhua)

People work at a plastic recycling station on the occasion of the World Earth Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 22, 2022. April 22 marks the World Earth Day. (Str/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)