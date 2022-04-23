Home>>
World Earth Day marked in India
(Xinhua) 14:02, April 23, 2022
People work at a plastic recycling station on the occasion of the World Earth Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 22, 2022. April 22 marks the World Earth Day. (Str/Xinhua)
A staff member is seen at a plastic recycling station on the occasion of the World Earth Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 22, 2022. April 22 marks the World Earth Day. (Str/Xinhua)
People work at a plastic recycling station on the occasion of the World Earth Day on the outskirts of Agartala, India's northeastern state of Tripura, April 22, 2022. April 22 marks the World Earth Day. (Str/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.