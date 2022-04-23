Xi'an launches first freight train to Vientiane via China-Laos Railway

Xinhua) 13:35, April 23, 2022

A freight train heading for the Laotian capital Vientiane departs from the Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2022. Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Friday launched its first freight train to Vientiane, traveling via the China-Laos Railway.

The train mainly loaded with textile products will exit China via the Mohan Port in the country's southwest Yunnan Province and arrive in the Laotian capital in about five days. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows a freight train heading for the Laotian capital Vientiane is about to depart from the Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Friday launched its first freight train to Vientiane, traveling via the China-Laos Railway.

The train mainly loaded with textile products will exit China via the Mohan Port in the country's southwest Yunnan Province and arrive in the Laotian capital in about five days. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on April 22, 2022 shows a freight train heading for the Laotian capital Vientiane departs from the Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Friday launched its first freight train to Vientiane, traveling via the China-Laos Railway.

The train mainly loaded with textile products will exit China via the Mohan Port in the country's southwest Yunnan Province and arrive in the Laotian capital in about five days. (Photo by Liu Xiang/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)