China lays out priorities on improving government transparency
(Xinhua) 11:33, April 23, 2022
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The General Office of the State Council has released a document laying out the priorities for improving government transparency in 2022.
It stresses improving information disclosure related to market entities, cutting taxes and fees, expanding effective investment, and COVID-19 containment.
It calls for improving an online database of administrative regulations and strengthening confidentiality examinations of government information disclosure.
The document also highlights the need to promote information disclosure, enhance the explanation of policies, and improve responses to public opinion on government affairs.
