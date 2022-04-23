We Are China

In pics: dolphins seen in Wellington, New Zealand

Xinhua) 11:31, April 23, 2022

Dolphins are seen swimming at Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Dolphins are seen swimming at Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

A Kayaker looks on swimming dolphins in Wellington, New Zealand, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

A Kayaker looks on swimming dolphins in Wellington, New Zealand, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Dolphins are seen swimming at Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)