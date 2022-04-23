Home>>
In pics: dolphins seen in Wellington, New Zealand
(Xinhua) 11:31, April 23, 2022
Dolphins are seen swimming at Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Dolphins are seen swimming at Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
A Kayaker looks on swimming dolphins in Wellington, New Zealand, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
A Kayaker looks on swimming dolphins in Wellington, New Zealand, March 27, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Dolphins are seen swimming at Evans Bay in Wellington, New Zealand, March 28, 2022. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.