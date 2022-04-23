Culture exhibition showcasing Hainan's intangible cultural heritage held in Boao
A Li ethnic brocade work is displayed during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Li rattan weaving crafts are displayed during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
Women of the Li ethnic group demonstrate Li brocade weaving during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
Women of the Li ethnic group demonstrate Li brocade weaving during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Dyeing herbs of Li ethnic brocade weaving are displayed during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
A woman of the Li ethnic group demonstrates Li brocade weaving during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 20, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Li rattan weaving crafts are displayed during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 22, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A woman of the Li ethnic group demonstrates Li rattan weaving during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
Women of the Li ethnic group demonstrate Li rattan weaving during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
A woman of the Miao ethnic group demonstrates embroidery during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Ding Hongfa)
A woman of the Li ethnic group demonstrates traditional music instrument during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 19, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
A staff member demonstrates Li brocade works during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 22, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)
Women of the Li ethnic group demonstrate traditional music instruments during a culture exhibition at a theme park of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 21, 2022. A culture exhibition is held in Boao from April 20 to 22, showcasing the intangible cultural heritage of Li and Miao ethnic groups in Hainan. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)
Photos
- Rare silver pheasants flock together in greater numbers to forage at Yishan nature reserve in east China's Jiangxi
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.