Nearly 240,000 COVID-19 deaths could have been prevented with vaccines: report

Xinhua) 10:40, April 23, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 240,000 deaths resulting from COVID-19 since June 2021 could have been avoided with "timely" vaccinations, said a report of Forbes, citing new research from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The study found that 60 percent of all adult COVID-19 deaths since June last year could have been prevented with "primary series" vaccination, two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The research used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on deaths by vaccination status for 25 jurisdictions, and estimated a total of 270,000 unvaccinated adults died from COVID-19 from June 2021 to March 2022, which comprised roughly 70 percent of all adult coronavirus deaths during that time, according to the report.

The new research came as COVID-19 infections caused by the highly transmissible BA.2 Omicron variant continue to rise in many states across the country.

More than 990,00 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

