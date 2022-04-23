Chinese satellite ground stations receive atmospheric data
BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The China Remote Sensing Satellite Ground Station has successfully tracked and received the downlink data from a Chinese atmospheric environment monitoring satellite, according to the Aerospace Information Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The data was received by the branch stations in Beijing and Hainan in three parts on Thursday, with a total size of 133 GB. All data was processed normally, said the institute.
The atmospheric environment monitoring satellite was launched on April 16. It can comprehensively monitor atmospheric fine particles, polluting emissions, greenhouse gases, clouds and aerosols, land surface, water and other environmental elements, achieving continuous, dynamic performance.
The satellite will further enhance China's remote sensing application capacity in the comprehensive monitoring of global climate change, crop yields and agricultural disasters.
