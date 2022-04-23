On Xi's instructions, Chinese political advisors actively engage in reading

April 23, 2022

Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee holds a review symposium on a reading campaign in Beijing, capital of China, April 22, 2022.

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese national political advisors have followed President Xi Jinping's instructions to read more books.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instructions in April 2020 when the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) started a reading campaign.

Xi urged political advisors to upgrade their understanding and capability of doing their work through reading. He also said that he hopes political advisors influence the public and encourage more people to read.

Over the past two years, the CPPCC National Committee has thoroughly implemented Xi's instructions, with 2,104 national political advisors reading books and exchanging their ideas via an online reading platform founded by the CPPCC. The platform was visited over 2.62 million times and more than 470,000 comments were left.

Xi's instructions have revealed the significance and pointed the direction for the reading campaign, said Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, at a review symposium on the campaign held in Beijing on Friday.

Wang called on the political advisors to better understand Xi's instructions, take full advantage of the reading campaign to improve their abilities in fulfilling duties, and apply what they have learned in their work.

