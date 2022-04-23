Interview: Economist says China's economy to maintain steady growth in 2022

Xinhua) 10:37, April 23, 2022

GENEVA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese economy can effectively cope with internal and external shocks and is expected to maintain stable growth in 2022, said Liang Guoyong, a senior economist with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Liang told Xinhua in a recent interview that the superposition of multiple risks, such as military conflicts, the epidemic, inflation, supply disturbances and market turmoil, will dampen the momentum of a global economic recovery.

A shifting international landscape and recurring COVID-19 outbreaks will inevitably impact China, but "China's economy is still relatively resilient and able to cope with the challenges," Liang said.

China has great advantages in manufacturing, digitalization, infrastructure and exports, the primary source of its economic resilience, he said, adding that China's monetary policy is also expected to help sustain growth.

Key macroeconomic indicators remained solid, said Liang.

According to data released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics, China's GDP grew by 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2022. The growth rate was higher than the increase in the fourth quarter last year and outstripped market expectations.

Liang said that China managed to pull off such a growth rate despite global and domestic challenges.

As China has seen increasing downward pressure on its economy, moving forward, it must enhance the confidence of economic entities, he added.

Liang noted that since the epidemic's outbreak, China's macroeconomic policies have remained generally stable, avoiding the excessive stimulus policies adopted by some major developed economies.

"This means that the Chinese government has retained sufficient economic policy tools and macro-adjustment measures to ensure the smooth operation of the economy," he said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)