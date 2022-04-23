Relics of ancient Chinese emperor on public display

Xinhua) 10:35, April 23, 2022

XI'AN, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Relics found in the mausoleum of Emperor Wendi of the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 25) began to be exhibited to the public for the first time on Friday in Xi'an, the capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A total of 34 pieces of cultural relics are displayed at the Hanyangling Museum, located in the mausoleum of Emperor Jingdi, the son of Emperor Wendi.

The exhibits include a pottery figurine wearing an instrument of torture, a copper clepsydra, and items unearthed in the tomb of Empress Dowager Bo, the mother of Emperor Wendi.

Emperor Wendi, with the personal name Liu Heng, was famous for his frugality and benevolence. Under his more than 20 years of rule, the dynasty's economy prospered while the population saw an expansion.

The mausoleum, located in Jiangcun Village on the eastern outskirts of Xi'an, is surrounded by more than 100 ancient tombs and outer burial pits. Excavation has been carried out in the area since 2017, with numerous relics unearthed, including dressed pottery figurines, crossbows, and official seals.

The exhibition will conclude on May 31.

