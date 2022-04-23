Home>>
People enjoy cherry blossoms in Stockholm, Sweden
(Xinhua) 10:14, April 23, 2022
People spend their time under cherry blossoms in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
People take selfies under cherry blossoms in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
People play chess under cherry blossoms in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
People spend their time under cherry blossoms in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
People spend their time under cherry blossoms in Stockholm, Sweden, on April 22, 2022. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
