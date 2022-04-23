Solar energy utilized to promote ecological management of Kubuqi Desert

A staff member works at the control room of the Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2022. Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base, composed of nearly 200,000 photovoltaic panels, promotes ecological management of the desert while utilizing rich solar energy resources in Kubuqi Desert. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial panoramic photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base, composed of nearly 200,000 photovoltaic panels, promotes ecological management of the desert while utilizing rich solar energy resources in Kubuqi Desert. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Staff members check equipments of the Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2022. Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base, composed of nearly 200,000 photovoltaic panels, promotes ecological management of the desert while utilizing rich solar energy resources in Kubuqi Desert. (Xinhua/Wang Zecong)

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows the Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base, composed of nearly 200,000 photovoltaic panels, promotes ecological management of the desert while utilizing rich solar energy resources in Kubuqi Desert. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Staff members check equipments of the Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base in Dalad Banner, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 20, 2022. Dalad Photovoltaic Power Base, composed of nearly 200,000 photovoltaic panels, promotes ecological management of the desert while utilizing rich solar energy resources in Kubuqi Desert. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

