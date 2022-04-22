Chinese premier signs decree unveiling revised regulation on place names

Xinhua) 09:59, April 22, 2022

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a revised rule on the management of place names.

The new rule, with 44 items in seven chapters, aims to further improve the regulation on the names of places, the State Council said in a statement.

The new regulation requires strict management over the naming and renaming of localities and sites and, in the meantime, demands efforts for cultural protection in this regard.

It will come into effect on May 1. A State Council executive meeting on Sept. 1, 2021, adopted the revision.

