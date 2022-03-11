Home>>
China steadfast in implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong: Premier Li
(Xinhua) 11:43, March 11, 2022
BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese central authorities are steadfast in full and accurate implementation of the principle of "one country, two systems" in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.
Under the principle, the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy in strict accordance with the HKSAR Basic Law, the premier said at a press conference after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.
