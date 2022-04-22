Gun violence becomes top cause of American youth death: research

Xinhua) 09:23, April 22, 2022

NEW YORK, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Gun violence has surpassed motor vehicle crashes and become the leading cause for death of American youth, the U.S. non-profit journalism outlet The Trace reported, citing an analysis by a Boston-based research.

For more than 60 years, car crashes were the number one cause of death for people between the ages of one and 24. But since 2017, the top cause has been firearm injuries, the report said.

"As the progress made in reducing deaths from motor vehicle crashes shows, we don't have to accept the high rate of firearm-related deaths among U.S. children and adolescents," the researchers wrote.

