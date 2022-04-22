Inside smart greenhouse in E China's Anhui

Xinhua, April 22, 2022

Staff members work at a smart greenhouse of Anhui modern aeroponics agricultural science and technology demonstration park in Feidong County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 20, 2022.

The smart greenhouses of the Anhui modern aeroponics agricultural science and technology demonstration park in Feidong County adopt aeroponics and Internet of Things technology in plants breeding.

Here the soilless cultivated vegetables grow in a supervised environment, where humidity, temperature and light could be remotely controlled and adjusted according to the specific needs of the plants in different stages of growth.

Aeroponics is a technique of growing plants on special racks with their roots hanging in the air. The plants can get fertilizing solution whenever necessary. This technique, when appropriately applied, can remarkably save land and reduce labor costs. (Xinhua/Bai Bin)

