Inside smart greenhouse in E China's Anhui
Staff members work at a smart greenhouse of Anhui modern aeroponics agricultural science and technology demonstration park in Feidong County, Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, April 20, 2022.
The smart greenhouses of the Anhui modern aeroponics agricultural science and technology demonstration park in Feidong County adopt aeroponics and Internet of Things technology in plants breeding.
Here the soilless cultivated vegetables grow in a supervised environment, where humidity, temperature and light could be remotely controlled and adjusted according to the specific needs of the plants in different stages of growth.
Aeroponics is a technique of growing plants on special racks with their roots hanging in the air. The plants can get fertilizing solution whenever necessary. This technique, when appropriately applied, can remarkably save land and reduce labor costs. (Xinhua/Bai Bin)
Photos
- Young artist takes up brush to create lifelike paintings expressing mankind and nature’s harmonious co-existence
- Cutton farming in full swing in China's Xinjiang
- Spring scenery along section of Grand Canal in Beijing
- New faces called up for Chinese national women's volleyball team while Zhu Ting missing
Related Stories
- China’s first greenhouse gas observation network basically established
- Chinese man becomes online celebrity after building Chinese–style greenhouse in Canada
- Farmers pick oyster mushrooms at green house in Hebei
- Greenhouse pepper-growing brings prosperity to Loess Plateau
- Chinese expert helps more people in N China grow vegetables in winter
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.