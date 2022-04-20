Home>>
Ukrainian president proposes to extend martial law again
(Xinhua) 09:35, April 20, 2022
KIEV, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday submitted to the parliament a bill to further extend martial law in the country, the parliament press service said in a statement.
If lawmakers pass the bill, according to a report released by The Kyiv Independent, the martial law will be extended for two months, until June 24.
Kiev imposed martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.
On March 15, the Ukrainian parliament voted to extend the martial law till April 25.
