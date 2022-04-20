Home>>
Ukraine, Russia conduct fifth prisoner swap
(Xinhua) 08:50, April 20, 2022
KIEV, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday conducted their fifth prisoner exchange since the start of the conflict, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
As a result of the swap, 76 Ukrainian prisoners-of-war, including 16 civilians, returned home following their release by Russian forces, Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram.
Of the 60 Ukrainian military personnel released, 10 were officers, she said.
Vereshchuk gave no details on how many Russian captives were exchanged during the swap.
Ukraine and Russia conducted their first prisoner exchange on March 24.
