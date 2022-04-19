Algerian, Russian presidents discuss ties, Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone
ALGIERS, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a phone conversation on Monday, exchanging views over bilateral cooperation as well as a series of regional issues.
According to a statement from the Algerian Presidency, Tebboune and Putin discussed the forthcoming bilateral economic cooperation and pledged to further exchange high-level visits.
The two presidents also talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the escalating tensions between Palestine and Israel.
In a Kremlin's press release, Putin and Tebboune agreed to continue coordination within the format of the OPEC+, a loosely-affiliated entity consisting of the 13 OPEC members and 10 world's major non-OPEC oil-exporting nations, to ensure stability of global energy markets.
They "agreed to maintain contacts at various levels," it added.
