Algerian, Russian presidents discuss ties, Russia-Ukraine conflict over phone

Xinhua) 11:20, April 19, 2022

ALGIERS, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, held a phone conversation on Monday, exchanging views over bilateral cooperation as well as a series of regional issues.

According to a statement from the Algerian Presidency, Tebboune and Putin discussed the forthcoming bilateral economic cooperation and pledged to further exchange high-level visits.

The two presidents also talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the escalating tensions between Palestine and Israel.

In a Kremlin's press release, Putin and Tebboune agreed to continue coordination within the format of the OPEC+, a loosely-affiliated entity consisting of the 13 OPEC members and 10 world's major non-OPEC oil-exporting nations, to ensure stability of global energy markets.

They "agreed to maintain contacts at various levels," it added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)