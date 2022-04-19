Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelensky says Ukraine won't give up territories to end conflict

Xinhua) 09:35, April 19, 2022

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued as Ukraine's western city of Lviv reported missile strikes on Monday morning. The following are the latest developments:

Five missiles struck Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Monday morning, City Mayor Andriy Sadovyi wrote on Facebook, adding that the emergency services rushed to the site of the blasts.

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine will not give up territories to end the conflict with Russia, Ukrinform news agency reported on Sunday.

His country has no guarantee that Russia wouldn't try to seize Kiev again if it is able to capture Donbas, said the report.

- - - -

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, recently intercepted large-scale attacks on Russian bank cards and the attempts were initiated by a Ukrainian developer of mobile applications, Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the bank's executive board, told the RIA Novosti news agency on Sunday.

Kuznetsov said the company, whose name was not released, tried to write off funds from those who own Sberbank's cards.

"Almost immediately after the start of the special operation, we stopped the massive debiting of funds from the cards of our clients. Moreover, the number of debit attempts reached ten thousand per minute," Kuznetsov said.

- - - -

Economic advisor to the Ukrainian President Oleh Ustenko called on the Group of Seven (G7) countries to provide 50 billion U.S. dollars to help Ukraine close its budget gap, according to a press release from Ukraine's Presidential Office.

"If the G7 provided 50 billion dollars in new financing, that would resolve the deficit issue for at least another six months," Ustenko was quoted as saying in an interview with U.S. magazine The New Yorker.

The advisor estimated the country's budget deficit at about 8 billion dollars a month due to the conflict with Russia.

