Ukraine sends first part of questionnaire for EU membership to European Commission

Xinhua) 09:15, April 19, 2022

KIEV, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine on Monday sent to the European Commission (EC) the first part of a questionnaire aimed at achieving candidate status for European Union (EU) membership, the Ukrinform news agency reported.

The 1,156-page document contains the answers to 374 questions regarding Ukraine's compliance with the criteria for EU membership in the political and economic spheres, it reported, citing the country's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

Stefanishyna said the Ukrainian government's team has worked on the first part of the EU questionnaire for seven days.

The other part of the questionnaire, which covers questions on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU laws, will be sent to the EC soon, Stefanishyna added.

On Feb. 28, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an official appeal to the EU, asking for Ukraine's accession via a new special procedure.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EC, handed over a questionnaire to Zelensky during her visit to Kiev on April 8, and promised a speedier process for Ukraine to join the EU.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)