American disability advocates say CDC "isn't doing enough" for high-risk populations amid pandemic: report

Xinhua) 08:46, April 20, 2022

LOS ANGELES, April 19 (Xinhua) -- As COVID-19 cases rise, disability advocates said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) "isn't doing enough" for high-risk populations, said a report of ABC News.

After the Omicron wave of COVID-19 receded earlier this winter, states and cities across the country moved quickly to ease mitigation measures.

"However, for some high-risk populations, like the 7 million Americans living with weakened immune systems from cancer treatment, transplants or immune deficiencies, a return to pre-pandemic normalcy is still not on the horizon," said the report.

Moderately or severely immunocompromised people, or individuals who have a weakened immune system, are at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death, according to the CDC.

As concerns over a new COVID-19 resurgence grow, advocates like Town have been pushing back on the administration's decision to roll back recommended restrictions and are urging officials to reconsider implementing restrictions such as masking, said the report.

