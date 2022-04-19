Millions of laid-off Americans plan to stay away indefinitely: report
NEW YORK, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Millions of Americans who left their jobs last year plan to stay away indefinitely, signaling a trend of "long social distancing," U.S. financial news website Business Insider has reported.
The number of those who have dropped out of the workforce and shunned in-person work, shopping or eating out in the United States is estimated to be around 3 million, said the report on Sunday, citing a latest research jointly conducted by Stanford University, the University of Chicago and Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.
The study, which surveyed 5,000 people over 12 months, found a quarter of respondents unwilling to return to pre-pandemic activities cited pandemic fears as a primary or secondary factor.
The findings suggest the labor market will remain tight, putting more pressure on wages and prices even as interest rates rise, the report said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Turkish people voice concerns over U.S. bio-labs across world
- Butterfly Exhibition held at Natural History Museum in Los Angeles
- Deadly U.S. mass shootings in past two years
- 10-year-war vow points to more uneasy direction of Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Fears of recession everywhere in U.S. amid rising inflation: New York Post
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.