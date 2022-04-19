Home>>
Space station kite orbits Shandong
(People's Daily App) 14:07, April 19, 2022
Taking more than two months to make, this kite might be the most elaborate you've ever seen!
The 150-meter-long Tiangong space station took off from Weifang, East China's Shandong Province on Sunday. The station features docking and space-walking astronauts.
(Produced by Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
