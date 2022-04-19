Home>>
50 years on, has China's Panda Diplomacy lost its sparkle?
(CGTN) 13:52, April 19, 2022
Pandas played a tremendous role in Beijing-Washington friendship half a century ago. But the once-positive symbol is now seen as a Chinese propaganda tool by some American politicians. "This is a terrible idea," objects Jeffrey Sachs, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He deplored Washington's political clout on U.S. media to demonize and antagonize China in his interview with CGTN's Wang Guan.
