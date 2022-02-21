Home>>
China takes countermeasures against U.S. military firms
(Xinhua) 17:02, February 21, 2022
BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to take countermeasures against Raytheon Company and Lockheed Martin, U.S. military firms long engaged in arms sales to the Taiwan region of China, for seriously undermining China's sovereignty and security interests.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing on Monday.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
