Residents pick tea leaves in Medog County, China's Tibet

Xinhua) 09:07, April 18, 2022

Residents pick tea leaves at Hezha Village of Dexing Township in Medog County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, April 16, 2022. Medog's moderate humidity and altitude makes it suitable for tea farming. Since the first experimental tea plantation was built here in 2012, 102 more plantations have been set up. Now, over 10,000 people of 39 villages engage in tea planting and have realized a large increase in their incomings. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

