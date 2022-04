We Are China

Tourists enjoy Easter holiday in Rome

Xinhua) 08:13, April 18, 2022

Tourists spend time at the Spanish Steps during the Easter holiday in Rome, Italy, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists take a selfie at Spanish Steps during the Easter holiday in Rome, Italy, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists visit the Fontana di Trevi during the Easter holiday in Rome, Italy, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists visit the Piazza di Spagna during the Easter holiday in Rome, Italy, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists take a sightseeing bus during the Easter holiday in Rome, Italy, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

Tourists sit in front of the Fontana di Trevi during the Easter holiday in Rome, Italy, on April 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

