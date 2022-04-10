We Are China

Easter eggs for upcoming Easter holiday seen in central Bjelovar, Croatia

Xinhua) 10:34, April 10, 2022

Big Easter eggs for the upcoming Easter holiday are seen in central Bjelovar, Croatia, on April 9, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A huge Easter egg for the upcoming Easter holiday is seen in central Bjelovar, Croatia, on April 9, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

People look at a big Easter egg in central Bjelovar, Croatia, on April 9, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

A huge Easter egg for the upcoming Easter holiday is seen in central Bjelovar, Croatia, on April 9, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

Big Easter eggs for the upcoming Easter holiday are seen in central Bjelovar, Croatia, on April 9, 2022. (Damir Spehar/PIXSELL via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)